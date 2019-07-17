1792 12 Year Bourbon Get It

When the folks at 1792 add an age statement, you take notice. And in this case, that notice is rewarded with a damn good whiskey. 12-Year is rich and syrupy, with an accessible proof point that keeps the sweetness and strength balanced well for most drinkers. It has some nice tannins keeping a pleasant dryness in the background at all times. But the best part is the finish: almond cake and vanilla cream notes round it out. Truly an incredible bottle.

[$50; drizly.com]