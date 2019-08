Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery No. 1 Get It

Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s Discovery No. 1 is what happens when a whiskey maker does sourcing right. Four recipes were used to create the final liquid in this bottle, which is spicy and earthy, highlighting both the rich corn and rye grain characters as well as some impactful sweetness and depth brought on by the oak. It’s dry, not overly sweet, and finishes with a hint of malty cocoa in the background.

[$140; bardstownbourbon.com]