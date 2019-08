Blood Oath Pact No. 5 Get It

Blood Oath’s latest release is a blend of several bourbons, including a wheat recipe, a rye recipe, and one bourbon finished in rum casks. The resulting wood-forward whiskey is surprisingly earthy, lending some cocoa and espresso notes several layers of sweetness to an otherwise well-balanced dram. If you’re a fan of finishes, this is one of the best finished whiskeys of the season by far.

[$100; drizly.com]