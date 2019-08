Forager’s Keep Orphan Barrel Get It

This “Orphan Barrel” is actually 26-year-old malt whisky from a lesser known distillery called Pittyvaich. We’ve had a few releases from this house is the past, but Forager’s Keep was a real standout, showing maturity and finesse we didn’t expect. It’s a well-balanced scotch that plays notes of stone fruit off of oaky spice, and sweetness off of a slightly dry finish. It’s easy (and fun) to drink.

[$400; drizly.com]