Four Roses Small Batch Select

As fans of Four Roses generally, we were intrigued by the addition of a new regular-production bottle. After all, it had been more than a decade since the last time Four Roses added a new product to the line. But holy hell was it worth the wait. Small Batch Select has a gorgeous texture, and the non-chill filtered fuller body of this whiskey highlights demerara sugar notes, subtle vanilla, and that floral, rye spice the brand is known for. It’s a new standard pour for us, and it likely will be for you too.

[$50; drizly.com]