George Dickel 13 Year Bottled-in-Bond Tennessee Whiskey

This whiskey is an incredible steal: a 100-proof, 13-year-old whiskey under $40 is almost unheard of in 2019. And it’s a great sipper, at that, playing corn sweetness against vanilla, allspice, and caramel notes, with a pleasant nutty finish. The baking spices keep this whiskey interesting long after the first sip. It’s just a great time, start to finish.

[$36.50; bittersandbottles.com]