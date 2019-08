Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Tasters Barrel Proof Rye Get It

The Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Tasters Series is one of our favorite projects in American whiskey right now, with a diverse group of offerings coming out each year. This season’s release: Barrel Proof Rye, a dynamic monster of a whiskey with beautiful, syrupy texture, and a bright but not terribly sweet, long-lasting finish. Yum.

[$40; jackdaniels.com]