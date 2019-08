King of Kentucky Batch 8 Get It

This 15-year-old bourbon is the second batch of King of Kentucky, and an absolute monster. It’s 131-proof and yet it drinks 20 points down from there, as a rich, deliciously textured, complex whiskey. We noted cocoa and toffee and hints of cherry pie. The price tag is both stunning and, frankly, a deal… if you can find a bottle.

[$250; totalwine.com]