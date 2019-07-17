Maker’s Mark 101 Get It

While Maker’s Mark 101 is by no means new, it hasn’t been available in the U.S. for many years, serving first as a gift-only welcoming pour for distillery visitors, and later as an export for Duty Free and other markets. Now this delicious, well-balanced Maker’s Mark expression is available in Kentucky as well, and worth the trip. It’s a slightly citrusy bourbon, with sweetcorn and vanilla in the foreground and notes of orange peel on the finish. It’s just a damn good bourbon.

[ $50 (1 Liter); makersmark.com]