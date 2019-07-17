Tyrconnell 16 Oloroso and Moscatel Finish Irish Whiskey Get It

We’re always a fan of these limited-edition bottlings from Tyrconnell, so it was no surprise that they made something delicious from this Oloroso sherry and Moscatel wine finish. On the nose, this whiskey is fresh, dense raisin bread, with overripe orange. On the palate, it’s a coordinated fruit bomb, balancing stone and dark fruits delicately. It’s a light, almost effervescent whiskey, great for sipping in the warmer months or, if you dare, it’ll make an incredible highball.

[$100; binnys.com]