1. Sudwerk Brewing Co. Festbier Learn more

Davis, California

Style: Festbier

Sudwerk has been brewing California lagers since 1989 and the Davis brewery just released its Festbier, complete with sweet dachshund art. Out of the can, the beer is a clear gold color with light aromas of malted grains and honey. You get clean flavors of sweet malted grains and toasted bread.

ABV: 6.0%

