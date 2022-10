10. Tröegs Independent Brewing Oktoberfest Lager Learn more

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Style: Lager

Oktoberfest is a new beer from Tröegs and, according to the brewery, the result is “toasty, crisp, festive.” The beer comes out of the bottle a warm sienna color. It has a clean, crisp, malty aroma. Drinking it, you get malted grains, caramel in the middle, and a dry finish.

ABV: 6.1%

