30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A bottle of Firestone Walker Brewing Company Oaktoberfest
12. Firestone Walker Brewing Company Oaktoberfest

Paso Robles, California

Style: Oak-aged lager

Firestone Walker takes its seasonal brew in a different direction by maturing the beer in French oak barrels. The result is Oaktoberfest. It pours a clear yellow-orange with tongue-tingling carbonation. It has aromas of bright grains and mellow hops. Anticipate a bright start with earthy hops, maltiness, and mild lemon.

ABV: 5.2%

