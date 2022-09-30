12. Firestone Walker Brewing Company OaktoberfestLearn more
Paso Robles, California
Style: Oak-aged lager
Firestone Walker takes its seasonal brew in a different direction by maturing the beer in French oak barrels. The result is Oaktoberfest. It pours a clear yellow-orange with tongue-tingling carbonation. It has aromas of bright grains and mellow hops. Anticipate a bright start with earthy hops, maltiness, and mild lemon.
ABV: 5.2%
