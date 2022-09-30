Food & Drink

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A can of Yards Brewing Co. Unter Dog
30
Courtesy image 13 / 30

13. Yards Brewing Co. Unter Dog

Learn more

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Style: Oktoberfest Lager

The art on the can celebrates the “underdog” masks that some Philadelphia Eagles wore on their way to winning the 2018 Super Bowl. The beer is a light cedar color with plenty of white foam. It has aromas of malt, fresh grasses, and grapes. Take a sip and you get a mild taste of grains as well as yeasty pretzel dough. 

ABV: 5.6%

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink