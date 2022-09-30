13. Yards Brewing Co. Unter DogLearn more
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Style: Oktoberfest Lager
The art on the can celebrates the “underdog” masks that some Philadelphia Eagles wore on their way to winning the 2018 Super Bowl. The beer is a light cedar color with plenty of white foam. It has aromas of malt, fresh grasses, and grapes. Take a sip and you get a mild taste of grains as well as yeasty pretzel dough.
ABV: 5.6%
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top