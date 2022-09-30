Food & Drink

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A can of Heater Allen Brewing Bobtoberfest
14 / 30

14. Heater Allen Brewing Bobtoberfest

McMinnville, Oregon

Style: Oktoberfest lager

Heater Allen says that if you can’t make it to Munich, Bobtoberfest “is the next best thing.” It’s a reddish sienna with good foam and nice carbonation. Aroma of sweet malted grains mimics the tasting notes. It’s a clean, crisp beer with a light floral start, mild malted grains, and a light hop finish.

ABV: 5.6%

