14. Heater Allen Brewing BobtoberfestLearn more
McMinnville, Oregon
Style: Oktoberfest lager
Heater Allen says that if you can’t make it to Munich, Bobtoberfest “is the next best thing.” It’s a reddish sienna with good foam and nice carbonation. Aroma of sweet malted grains mimics the tasting notes. It’s a clean, crisp beer with a light floral start, mild malted grains, and a light hop finish.
ABV: 5.6%
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top