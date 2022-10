15. Karbach Karbachtoberfest Learn more

Houston, Texas

Style: Bavarian-style Märzen

Like Karbach says on the can, “A Texas cheers to German beers.” Karbachtoberfest is a clear orange-amber with light bubbles and foam. It has aromas of honey and malted grains. Tasting the beer, you get flavors of sweet toffee, caramel, and grains.

ABV: 5.5%

