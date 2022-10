17. Golden Road Brewing Oktoberfest Learn more

Los Angeles, California

Style: Märzen

Golden Road collaborated with German brewer Spaten on its Oktoberfest märzen. It’s a classic amber color with white foam. Smelling it you get toasted malt and a bit of Pilsner funkiness. There are flavors of dark roasted malted grains with a bit of corn and a slightly bitter finish.

ABV: 5.8%

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!