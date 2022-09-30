18. Counterweight Brewing Fest BierLearn more
Cheshire, Connecticut
Style: German Festbier
Counterweight says its traditional fest beer is “lighter, drier, and less sweet” than a traditional märzen. It pours bright yellow-gold with plenty of foam. Floral aromas mingle with bright malts and a bit of hoppiness. On the palate, enjoy fall spices like cinnamon and clove (chai-like) with grains and light hoppiness.
ABV: 5.9%
