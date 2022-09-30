Food & Drink

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A can of Counterweight Brewing Fest Bier
18. Counterweight Brewing Fest Bier

Cheshire, Connecticut

Style: German Festbier

Counterweight says its traditional fest beer is “lighter, drier, and less sweet” than a traditional märzen. It pours bright yellow-gold with plenty of foam. Floral aromas mingle with bright malts and a bit of hoppiness. On the palate, enjoy fall spices like cinnamon and clove (chai-like) with grains and light hoppiness.

ABV: 5.9%

