2. Schell’s Oktoberfest Learn more

New Ulm, Minnesota

Style: Märzen-style Festbier

Schell’s Oktoberfest is a three-time award winner (one bronze, two silvers) at the Great American Beer Festival. It’s pours a handsome light copper with white foam, and has a mellow aroma of mildly sweet malted grains. Tasing notes include floral hops, spiced malt, and cake.

ABV: 6.5%

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!