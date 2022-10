20. Harpoon Brewery Octoberfest Learn more

Boston, Massachusetts

Style: American-style Märzen

Harpoon has been brewing this seasonally since 1989. It’s deep red-amber in color with aromas of sweet baked apples and grain. Flavors of malted grains and mild cherry tanginess end with a bitter note.

ABV: 5.3%

