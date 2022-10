21. AleSmith AleSchmidt Oktoberfest Learn more

San Diego, California

Style: German-style Märzen lager

AleSmith changes its name to fit the season with AleSchmidt Oktoberfest. This beer pours a slightly hazy, very light amber color. It has aromas of malted grains and bread dougn. Taste it and you get flavors of caramel and a toasted malt finish.

ABV: 5.5%

