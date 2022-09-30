Food & Drink

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

22. Silver City Brewery Oktoberfest Lager

Bremerton, Washington

Style: Oktoberfest lager

According to Silver City, a few sips of this Oktoberfest and you’ll be transported to the “great beer halls of Bavaria.” The beer is a clear, bright pale autumnal gold with an aroma of mildly sweet malted grain along with some sweet yeastiness. The taste is not overly sweet. There’s mellow cereal and maltiness at the end.

ABV: 6.2% 

