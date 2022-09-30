22. Silver City Brewery Oktoberfest LagerLearn more
Bremerton, Washington
Style: Oktoberfest lager
According to Silver City, a few sips of this Oktoberfest and you’ll be transported to the “great beer halls of Bavaria.” The beer is a clear, bright pale autumnal gold with an aroma of mildly sweet malted grain along with some sweet yeastiness. The taste is not overly sweet. There’s mellow cereal and maltiness at the end.
ABV: 6.2%
