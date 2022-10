23. Great Lakes Brewing Company Oktoberfest

Cleveland, Ohio

Style: Märzen-style lager

Great Lakes’ Oktoberfest is a deep gold in color with foam. It has aromas of fermented bread dough and grains with a tiny bit of funkiness. Drinking it, you taste cereals and toasted grains with a light bitter finish. “Lederhosen not included,” says Great Lakes.

ABV: 6.5%

