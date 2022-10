24. Breckenridge Brewery Oktoberfest Learn more

Breckenridge, Colorado

Style: Märzen lager

If you enjoy Breckenridge’s Oktoberfest, good news, you can always go back and get the 5-liter mini keg. It pours the color of a copper penny with aromas of toasted malted grains and breads. Your palate enjoys toasted grains and tanginess with a nice pretzel finish.

ABV: 6.0%

