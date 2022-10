25. Brewdog Fest Bier Learn more

Winchester, Ohio

Style: Bavarian Helles

According to Brewdog, its take on a Festbier is “one helles of a beer.” Out of the can, it’s wheat in color with some foam lacing. There are aromas of grasses, grains, and some mellow hoppiness. Bright grains and spices are balanced with a small bit of bitterness at the end.

ABV: 6.0%

