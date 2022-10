26. Call to Arms Seshtoberfest Learn more

Denver, Colorado

Style: Session Oktoberfest

While the very nature of Oktoberfest beers make them easy to drink one after another, Call to Arms made its recipe super sessionable. The beer pours a light copper amber color with aromas of malted grain and caramel. Its flavor profile includes toasted whole grain bread with lingering toastiness.

ABV: 4.4%

