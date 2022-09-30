27. Sudwerk Brewing Co. Märzen Amber Lager
Davis, California
Style: Märzen
Unlike most of the other beers on this list, Sudwerk’s Märzen is part of the brewery’s core lineup. That means you can drink it in October, December, and July. The beer pours a brownish amber with decent bubbles. There are mild aromas of grains, pretzel dough, and honey. The beer has a classic German lager taste to start, then ends with flavors of pancakes and milk.
ABV: 5.7%
