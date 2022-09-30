28. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company OktoberfreshLearn more
Portland, Oregon
Style: German-style Lager
Portland’s Zoiglhaus mixes malts and yeast from Germany with freshly picked U.S. hops. The winner of a gold medal at the Oregon Beer Awards in the Other Fresh Hop Beers category, Oktoberfresh pours a hazy light amber with generous foam. It has aromas of bread dough, malted grains, and caramel. Drinking it, you get tastes of mild grains and sweet dough with a floral hop finish.
ABV: 5.5%
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top