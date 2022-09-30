29. Future Primitive Brewing FestbierLearn more
Seattle, Washington
Style: Festbier
Located in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle, Future Primitive makes it clear what goes into the brewery’s Festbier: “100% German malts, 100% German hops, 98% German sensibility.” The beer comes out of the can a very light amber color with bread dough and malt aromas. Drinking it, you get crisp biscuity flavors and malted grains with a bitter finish.
ABV: 5.3%
