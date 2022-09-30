Food & Drink

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A can of Future Primitive Brewing Festbier
30
29. Future Primitive Brewing Festbier

Seattle, Washington

Style: Festbier

Located in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle, Future Primitive makes it clear what goes into the brewery’s Festbier: “100% German malts, 100% German hops, 98% German sensibility.” The beer comes out of the can a very light amber color with bread dough and malt aromas. Drinking it, you get crisp biscuity flavors and malted grains with a bitter finish.

ABV: 5.3%

