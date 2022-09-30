Food & Drink

3. Zipline Brewing Co. Festbier

Lincoln, Nebraska

Style: German-style lager

Last year, Zipline’s Festbier took home bronze at the Great American Beer Festival for Dortumunder or German-Style Oktoberfest. It comes out of the can a lemony gold with plenty of carbonation. It has a complex aroma of light, malted grains, floral hops, and yeast. There’s a classic malty kick to start, followed by sweet biscuit dough, and a mild bitterness to finish.

ABV: 6%

