30. Samuel Adams FestbierLearn more
Boston, Massachusetts
Style: Lager
According to Sam Adams, the brewery’s Festbier has a higher ABV to “get the cheers a little bigger.” The beer is a clear gold color with foam that lingers on the side of the glass. It has aromas of biscuit dough, light malted grains, and honey. Festbier has flavors of malt and caramel with some light hoppy notes at the end.
ABV: 5.8%
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top