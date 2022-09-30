Food & Drink

30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A can of Samuel Adams Oktoberfest
30
Courtesy image 4 / 30

4. Samuel Adams Oktoberfest

Learn more

Boston, Massachusetts

Style: Märzen

Samuel Adams calls Oktoberfest a “brief moment of fall beer drinking beauty.” The brewery’s seasonal beer is copper-amber in color with a nice set of foam on its shoulders. The brewery makes its own malt blend for the beer and you can smell that and toasted bread when you take a sniff. It has flavors of sweet bread dough and caramel with a bit of funkiness.

ABV: 5.3%

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink