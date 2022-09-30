5. Left Hand Brewing Co. OktoberfestLearn more
Longmont, Colorado
Style: Märzen lager
The gold ring on Left Hand’s Oktoberfest can is a tribute to the 1810 wedding of a Bavarian prince that inspired every Oktoberfest since. The beer comes out of the can a clear, light copper with foam lacing. It has aromas of caramel and roasted malt. Tasting notes include roasted malts and toffee with some hops.
ABV: 6.6%
