30 Best Festbiers and Märzens to Celebrate Oktoberfest

A can of Left Hand Brewing Co. Oktoberfest
5. Left Hand Brewing Co. Oktoberfest

Longmont, Colorado

Style: Märzen lager

The gold ring on Left Hand’s Oktoberfest can is a tribute to the 1810 wedding of a Bavarian prince that inspired every Oktoberfest since. The beer comes out of the can a clear, light copper with foam lacing. It has aromas of caramel and roasted malt. Tasting notes include roasted malts and toffee with some hops.

ABV: 6.6%

