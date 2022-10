6. Ecliptic Brewing Oktoberfest Lager Learn more

Portland, Oregon

Style: Lager

Ecliptic’s Oktoberfest is part of its Moon Room Series that focuses on lagers. The beer is a slightly hazy orange-amber color. It smells of hops, light malt, and sweet bread dough. On the palate, there’s a bright citrusy start, a malty middle, and a toasted cereal finish.

ABV: 6.0%

