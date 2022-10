7. Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Oktoberfest Learn more

Shiner, Texas

Style: Märzen-style beer

“Turn up the polka music,” Spoetzl writes, because Shiner Oktoberfest is back. Out of the can, it’s an orange-caramel color with curtains of carbonation. There are aromas of malted grains and sweet pretzel dough. Enjoy flavors of caramel and toasted grains with a bit of bitterness on the end.

ABV: 5.7%

