8. Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. Oktoberfest Learn more

Hawley, Pennsylvania

Style: Märzen

Wallenpaupack’s Oktoberfest was a 2021 gold winner at the Brewski awards. Out of the can, it’s a light brown amber with effervescence. It has a bright malt aroma with mild sweetness. Take a drink and you’ll taste toasted breads, cocoa, and caramel with a clean finish.

ABV: 5.9%

