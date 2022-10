9. Widmer Brothers Brewing Okto Festival Ale Learn more

Portland, Oregon

Style: Ale

Widmer calls its Oktoberfest entry a “not-too-bitter, not-too-sweet brew.” It’s like fall in a glass: clear, bright yellow-amber in color with foam lacing. It has a slightly bitter aroma of malted grains and citrus hops. Caramel notes are nicely balanced with lemon and a mildly bitter back end.

ABV: 5.5%

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!