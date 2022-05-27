10. Allagash White (1995) Get it

If you were to poll brewers about their favorite old-school beers, you’d have more than a few listing Allagash White. Still arguably the best craft wheat beer in America, it’s been available since 1995. This hazy, Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat, but gets its memorable flavor from the addition of coriander and Curaçao orange peel.

[$9.50; allagash.com]

