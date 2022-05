2. Redhook ESB (1987) Get it

Redhook’s been around for quite some time and while it has a handful of old-school beers, our favorite is its Extra Special Bitter. The Seattle-based brewery’s flagship beer is brewed with Pale and Crystal malts, as well as Willamette hops. This creates a malty, fruity, slightly bitter beer that still has plenty of fans to this day.

[$9.50 for a six-pack; redhook.com]

