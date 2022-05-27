3. Bell’s Best Brown Ale (1988) Get it

Michigan’s Bell’s has made a name for itself in the beer world with exceptional brews like the award-winning Two-Hearted. But one of its most sought-after seasonal beers has been brewed since the late 80s and is still popular today: Bell’s Best Brown. It has a malty backbone with hints of chocolate, caramel, and dried fruits.

[$12 for a six-pack; bellsbeer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!