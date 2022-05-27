Food & Drink

Best Old-School Beers From the 80s and 90s You Can Still Drink Today

Bell’s Best Brown Ale
3. Bell’s Best Brown Ale (1988)

Michigan’s Bell’s has made a name for itself in the beer world with exceptional brews like the award-winning Two-Hearted. But one of its most sought-after seasonal beers has been brewed since the late 80s and is still popular today: Bell’s Best Brown. It has a malty backbone with hints of chocolate, caramel, and dried fruits.

[$12 for a six-pack; bellsbeer.com]  

