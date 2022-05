4. Widmer Brothers Hefe (1986) Get it

One of Oregon’s premiere craft beers, Hefe created the blueprint for what an American hefeweizen should taste like. Slightly hazy and filled with wheat, floral, and citrus flavors, this award-winning, year-round offering just might be the perfect summer beer.

[$9.99 for a six-pack; widmerbrothers.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!