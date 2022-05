5. Brooklyn Lager (1988) Get it

Even in a world full of hazy IPAs and barrel-aged stouts, this 5.2 percent award-winning amber lager remains a winner thanks to its mix of tart citrus, slightly bitter hops, and caramel malts. It’s one of the most well-balanced lagers on the market since it hit the scene in 1988.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; brooklynbrewery.com]

