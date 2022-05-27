6. Victory Prima Pils (1996) Get it

While many of these beers have been around since the 80s, one of the best pilsners on the market didn’t actually launch until 1996. The award-winning Victory Prima Pils is a German-style pilsner brewed with Pilsner malts, as well as Tettnang, Hallertau, Spalt, and Saaz hops. It’s known for its crisp, refreshing flavor loaded with floral hops and bright citrus.

[$9.99 for a six-pack; victorybeer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!