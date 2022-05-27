7. Full Sail Amber (1989) Get it

Referred to as “Oregon’s original amber,” this year-round, 6 percent ABV amber ale is brewed with Pale, Crystal, and Chocolate malts, and hopped with Mt. Hood and Cascade hops. It’s won numerous awards over the years for its malt backbone (plenty of sweet caramel) and piney, slightly bitter finish. It’s as classic as they come.

[$9.99 for a six-pack; fullsailbrewing.com]

