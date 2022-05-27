Food & Drink

Best Old-School Beers From the 80s and 90s You Can Still Drink Today

Full Sail Amber
7. Full Sail Amber (1989)

Referred to as “Oregon’s original amber,” this year-round, 6 percent ABV amber ale is brewed with Pale, Crystal, and Chocolate malts, and hopped with Mt. Hood and Cascade hops. It’s won numerous awards over the years for its malt backbone (plenty of sweet caramel) and piney, slightly bitter finish. It’s as classic as they come. 

[$9.99 for a six-pack; fullsailbrewing.com]  

