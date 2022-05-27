8. Samuel Adams Boston Lager (1984) Get it

First brewed by Jim Koch in his kitchen, Boston Lager is the beer that built the Samuel Adams brand and is still one of the most popular beers today. This 4.9% ABV lager is still a source of pride for Koch as he travels to Germany every year to pick out hops for his golden child (among other beers, too). It’s well-known for its balance of toasted malts and bright, floral noble hops.

[$9.99 for a six-pack; samueladams.com]

