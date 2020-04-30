Beef Risotto

It’s always a good night when it’s risotto night. “Carnaroli rice is lighter in consistency than arborio rice, but you can use the latter too,” notes Michelle Minnaar of the Greedy Gourmet of her delectable risotto recipe.

The Greedy Gourmet’s Beef Risotto

Makes 6 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 cups beef mince

2 cups carnaroli rice

2 cups passata

1 tsp dried oregano

2 cups beef stock

1 Tbsp sugar, optional

2 cups Mozzarella, torn into pieces

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

How to make it:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Gently fry the onion for 3 minutes, or until softened. Add the garlic, and fry for 1 minute.

Turn up the heat and add the mince, browning it, which should take 5 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and stir in the rice. Whatever you do, stir the risotto constantly throughout the whole cooking process.

Pour in the passata and sprinkle in the oregano. Stir and let the risotto simmer gently for 5 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed.

Add ¼ cup of beef stock to the risotto, and keep stirring until the stock disappears.

Repeat until you’ve used up all the stock.

By this time, the meat should be cooked. The rice shouldn’t be dry but should rather have a sloppiness to it. If the rice is still not quite cooked, add a splash of extra stock or water and keep stirring until the rice is cooked to your liking. (Optional: Stir in the sugar.)

Melt the mozzarella into the risotto to add some stringy goodness to the risotto. Alternatively, serve as a topping along with grated Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately and enjoy.

