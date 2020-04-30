Cauliflower Gnocchi with Sage Brown Butter Sauce

This savory dinner from ChihYu Smith, founder of I Heart Umami, seems fancy, but it only takes five minutes of prep work. More reasons to love it? “Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi has become a popular frozen food household staple. It’s a quick weeknight meal on a budget and is paleo and gluten-free,” says Smith. “With a crisp crust outer and soft pillowy center, this recipe goes into detail on showing you how to make the best cauliflower gnocchi recipe easily, quickly, and with no thawing required.”

I Heart Umami’s Cauliflower Gnocchi with Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 packet (12 oz.) Trader Joe’s frozen cauliflower gnocchi

2.5 Tbsp butter or ghee

4 slices (2 oz.) prosciutto

10 sprigs, sage leaves

0.4 oz. (2 cloves) minced garlic

4 cups loosely packed baby spinach

2 pinches coarse sea salt

Parmesan cheese

How to make it:

Preheat a large non-stick or well-greased cast iron skillet over medium heat until it feels warm to your palm when placing nearby, about 2-3 inches away, but not to a smoke point. Pan fry the prosciutto over medium heat in a single layer until crisp on both sides, about 6 minutes total, flip after 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Add 1 Tbsp butter, swirl the pan around to distribute it evenly. As soon as it melts, add the frozen gnocchi. Pan fry them in a single layer over medium to medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Do not touch or flip until the bottom is golden brown or the gnocchi will stick to the skillet.

Use a spatula to flip the gnocchi and cook about 5 minutes additional. Then flip them again to pan roast for an additional 4 minutes. The gnocchi texture should be crisp outside in golden brown color and not soggy. A good way to tell is when they aren’t drenched in butter and each individual gnocchi has a crisp crust. When you gently press it, it should feel a little bouncy. Set them aside in a large serving plate and keep warm.

Add the remaining 1.5 Tbsp butter. As soon as it’s melted, add sage. Pan fry the leaves over medium heat until they are a little crisp, about 2-3 minutes. Move and flip the leaves often with a tong or chopsticks and take care not to burn them. Fish out the leaves and drain over a paper towel.

Add garlic and spinach to the infused sage butter. Saute over medium-heat and season with two pinches of salt for about 30 seconds or as soon as the spinach wilt a bit. Set it aside over a plate to let cool.

Before serving, toss the gnocchi with spinach and sage, and top with crumbled prosciutto. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Serve warm.

