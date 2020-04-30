One Pot Tequila Tomato Pasta

A pasta that looks and tastes restaurant-worthy but takes virtually zero effort? Now that we can get behind. “This plant-based pasta dish uses ingredients you can find in your pantry and spice cabinet as the base for a flavorful sauce,” says Rania Batayneh, MPH, bestselling author of The One One One Diet. “Use almond and coconut milk to add creaminess to the one-pot pasta without the use of dairy,” she adds.

Rania Batayneh’s One Pot Tequila Tomato Pasta

Makes 4 servings

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

6 oz/1lb cavatappi

2 Tbsp tequila

5 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp oil

1/4 cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk or almond milk of choice

1 can coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Basil to garnish

Breadcrumbs to garnish

How to make it:

Make your sauce by heating a skillet with oil and blooming your salt, pepper, chili flakes, garlic powder and nutritional yeast, for about 5 minutes.

Add your tomato paste and stir for 5 more minutes. Add your tequila and reduce that down. Next, add your coconut milk and almond milk, stir to make your sauce. Set aside.

Make your pasta according to the package instructions and when cooked al dente, add into your pasta sauce, mix to combine, top with basil and breadcrumbs.

