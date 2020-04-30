Salmon and Roasted Corn & Coconut Chowder

For Harris-Uyidi’s salmon and roasted corn chowder, you’ll love the way coconut milk lends the dish a touch of sweetness without being overpowering. If you like heat, consider serving with some hot sauce or red chile pepper flakes on the side so people can doctor up the dish to taste.

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked salmon, shredded

1 cup light coconut milk

4 cups water

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 medium Spanish onion, chopped

¼ cup carrot, diced

2 large russet potatoes, diced

1 cup celery, chopped

2 Tbsp ghee or butter (traditional Indian clarified butter used for cooking)

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp white pepper

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp fresh thyme, minced

1 bay leaf

1 tsp Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

How to make it:

In a large, heavy pot, add the ghee or butter along with the Spanish onion, carrot, and celery over medium heat. Sweat the vegetables for 5 minutes until the onion is transparent. Sweating involves cooking food, typically vegetables, until they soften and cook in their own juices without browning.

Next, stir in the flour and olive oil, continually stirring for 2 minutes—make sure that the flour does not brown.

Add the water, vegetable broth, coconut milk, thyme and bay leaf to the pot, and bring to a boil. Pour in the potatoes and turn down the heat to low.

Simmer uncovered for 25 minutes. Add the cooked salmon and simmer for another 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper as desired. Serve warm.

