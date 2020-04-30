Whole30 Cauliflower Fried Rice

“Whole30 Cauliflower Fried Rice has all the traditional and classic flavors of a fried rice, but it’s made with healthy ingredients you can feel good about,” says Addison Labonte of Organically Addison. Low on fresh veggies these days? The recipe works wonderfully with all frozen veggies. If you’re avoiding soy sauce for any reason, swap it for coconut aminos, tamari, or shoyu.

Organically Addison’s Whole30 Cauliflower Fried Rice

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

2-3 large carrots, chopped (about 1/2 cup)

4 cups riced cauliflower

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1/4 cup peas

1/4 cup onion, diced

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

2 eggs

Pinch ground pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup coconut aminos (or soy sauce for non-gluten free version)

How to make it:

Add olive oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add the carrots and onion to the pan. Cook 5-6 minutes until soft and tender.

Add cauliflower rice, garlic, and peas to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add whisked eggs to the pan and continue stirring until scrambled.

Add green onion, coconut aminos, and pepper, and turn to low for 2-3 minutes. Stir to combine.

